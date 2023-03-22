Two teens charged with multiple counts of attempted murder following shooting near Brighton school

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two teens were charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that forced several Brighton schools into secure status last week.

The incident began with a report of a disturbance involving shots fired around 12:30 p.m. March 15 at South 9th Avenue and Bush Street near the Innovations and Options school, Brighton Police Chief Matt Domenico said at the time. School resource officers were in the area and at the scene within seconds, he said. More units arrived shortly afterward.

27J Schools said the shooting did not happen on school property. There were many people nearby, since it was lunch time for surrounding schools, according to Brighton police.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the intersection, but no suspects or victims nearby. Shortly afterward, police learned that a person with non-life threatening injuries transported themselves to a local urgent care, where they were contacted by local law enforcement, Domenico said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers learned what the suspect vehicle looked like and found a car that matched the description in the area of Prairie View High School, near E. 120th Avenue and Salem Street. This is about six miles from the shooting scene.

The high school was on lockdown while this unfolded, Domenico said. At the same time, multiple 27J Schools were temporarily put on secure status. This affected Prairie View Middle School, Brighton High School, Vikan Middle School, Innovations & Options, South Elementary School, Southeast Elementary School, Bright Beginnings Preschool, Northeast Elementary School, Overland Trail Middle School, Thimmig Elementary School, and Henderson Elementary School.

A third suspect was found and taken into custody a little while after the two others were stopped by police, Domenico said.

On March 17, Brighton police provided an update saying six juveniles were taken into custody the day of the shooting. Following questioning, those six were released. Brighton police on March 16 arrested two other juveniles connected to the shooting, who were booked into Prairie Vista Youth Services Detention Center, according to a release.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed charges against the two juveniles Wednesday.

Jayden Garcia, 16, and Dakarei Jackson Edwards, 17, each face five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The two are scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on May 4.