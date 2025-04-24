Two people killed in shooting in Brighton neighborhood

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two people were killed in a shooting in a Brighton neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 100 block of North 7th Avenue.

According to the Brighton Police Department, officers responded to the area and found two adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the alley behind a home. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a dark-colored, older model sedan fleeing the area.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the victims' identities at a later time.

Brighton police said no arrests have been made, but investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Brighton PD tip line at 303-655-8740.