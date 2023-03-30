Shelter-in-place issued for areas surrounding Brighton barricaded subject

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place for a barricaded person.
According to the department, the person is reportedly armed and barricaded inside a home in the 1400 block of Hummingbird Circle.
The shelter-in-place is for residents in the 1300 block of Bluebird Street, 1400 block of Hummingbird Circle and the 1400 block of Swan Avenue, according to Brighton police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
