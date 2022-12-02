Prairie View High School placed on precautionary lockdown after firearm found in student's vehicle

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Prairie View High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday after a firearm was found in a student's vehicle, according to a joint statement from 27J Schools and the Brighton Police Department.

Sometime in the afternoon, school administration was alerted to a possible threat stemming from an off-campus altercation involving students.

The involved students were met by Brighton police and campus security when they returned.

During a search of a student's vehicle, a handgun was recovered, the statement said. The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Police conducted a search of the school, and no other firearms were found, according to officials.

Three people were taken into custody by Brighton police. The statement did not say if they were students.

The lockdown was transitioned into a "hold," meaning students remained in their classrooms. The hold was lifted at 3:15 p.m., and the school returned to its routine schedule.