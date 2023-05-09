Police searching for man, woman who robbed Brighton bank

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who robbed a Brighton bank Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Colorado Credit Union, located at 2380 East Bridge Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a robbery in progress, according to the Brighton Police Department.

According to Brighton PD, a woman entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the woman took off.

Investigators received a description of the suspect vehicle, which was spotted traveling westbound on Bridge Street.

Brighton Police Department

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop, according to Brighton PD. Officers engaged in a "short pursuit," but terminated it once the vehicle reached dangerous speeds before leaving the department's jurisdiction, the police department said.

Investigators found the vehicle in Fort Lupton around 4:10 p.m.

The first suspect is described as white woman in her 20s, standing at 5-foot-3. She was last seen wearing a white ball cap backwards, a white shirt underneath a flannel shirt and black sweatpants.

Brighton Police Department

The second suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a slim build, standing at 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black mask, white shirt and black sweatpants. He was carrying a backpack, and last seen leaving the area with the woman.

Brighton Police Department

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Brighton Police Department at 303-655-8740. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.