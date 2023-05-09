Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBrighton

Actions

Police searching for man, woman who robbed Brighton bank

Brighton bank robbery 5-8-23
Brighton Police Department
Brighton bank robbery 5-8-23
Posted at 8:34 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 22:34:38-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who robbed a Brighton bank Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Colorado Credit Union, located at 2380 East Bridge Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a robbery in progress, according to the Brighton Police Department.

According to Brighton PD, a woman entered the bank and demanded cash from the teller. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the woman took off.

Investigators received a description of the suspect vehicle, which was spotted traveling westbound on Bridge Street.

Brighton bank robbery 5-8-23

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop, according to Brighton PD. Officers engaged in a "short pursuit," but terminated it once the vehicle reached dangerous speeds before leaving the department's jurisdiction, the police department said.

Investigators found the vehicle in Fort Lupton around 4:10 p.m.

The first suspect is described as white woman in her 20s, standing at 5-foot-3. She was last seen wearing a white ball cap backwards, a white shirt underneath a flannel shirt and black sweatpants.

Brighton bank robbery 5-8-23

The second suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a slim build, standing at 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black mask, white shirt and black sweatpants. He was carrying a backpack, and last seen leaving the area with the woman.

Brighton bank robbery 5-8-23

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Brighton Police Department at 303-655-8740. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch free Denver7 news, streaming anytime on your Samsung TV Plus