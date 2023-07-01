Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on I-76 near E-470 ramp in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 76 in Brighton overnight Friday.

According to the Brighton Police Department, a Jeep Cherokee struck a pedestrian just after 2:30 a.m. on eastbound I-76 near the E-470 ramp.

The driver of the Jeep stopped and called police, according to Brighton PD. A passerby also stopped to render aid.

Officers arrived and determined that the man had died. The Adams County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

The driver of the Jeep and their passenger were not injured in the crash. Investigators do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. Speed is also not a factor in this crash, according to Brighton PD.

The crash is under investigation.