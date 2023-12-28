Watch Now
One person killed, three injured in crash on I-76 frontage road in Brighton

Posted at 4:18 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 18:24:59-05

BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was killed and three people were injured in a crash on the eastbound Interstate 76 frontage road in Brighton.

In a 3:15 p.m. social media post, the Brighton Police Department said the frontage road is shut down between 160th and 168th avenues as officers and medical personnel respond to the crash.

A spokesperson for Brighton police said the three injured people were taken to the hospital.

The roadway will reopen once investigators have finished processing the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

