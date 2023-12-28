One person killed, three injured in crash on I-76 frontage road in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was killed and three people were injured in a crash on the eastbound Interstate 76 frontage road in Brighton.

In a 3:15 p.m. social media post, the Brighton Police Department said the frontage road is shut down between 160th and 168th avenues as officers and medical personnel respond to the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-76 eastbound frontage road is shut down between 160th and 168th Avenue while officers and medical personnel respond to a crash. Please use alternate routes. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/5jbfxNQFgQ — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) December 28, 2023

A spokesperson for Brighton police said the three injured people were taken to the hospital.

The roadway will reopen once investigators have finished processing the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.