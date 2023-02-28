Man wanted after failing to appear in court on 13 counts of sexual assault on a child

The Commerce City and Brighton Police Sexual Assault Task Force is searching for a man who failed to appear in court on 13 counts of sexual assault on a child.

Jason Mickel Brigham, 47, has a nationwide extradition warrant with a $1 million cash bond, the Brighton Police Department said Monday.

Brighton Police Department

He is six feet tall and 280 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Police believe he may be driving a blue Chevrolet truck with Colorado license plate 558 SFP.

Brighton Police Department

A white 2011 GMC HD 3500 Denaili with temporary plates 4983467 is registered to him. The truck was left at the Adams County Justice Center on Feb. 22 when he failed to appear in court, according to Brighton police. He also removed his GPS monitor, the department said.

Denver7

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brighton PD tip line at 303-655-8740.