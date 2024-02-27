Keenesburg man faces federal charges for allegedly robbing two Brighton banks

DENVER — A Keenesburg man faces federal charges for allegedly robbing two banks in Brighton, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

John Michael Kirby, 56, is accused of robbing the TBK Bank, located at 30 N. 4th Ave., around 3 p.m. on Feb. 6. Nearly two weeks later, he allegedly robbed the Bank of Colorado, located at 13 N. 50th Ave., on Feb. 19.

During both robberies, Kirby allegedly demanded money and then ran off.

Kirby had his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Kathryn A. Starnella on Monday.