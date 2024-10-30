Critical Incident Response Team launches investigation after man seriously injured during arrest in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has launched an investigation after a man suspected of assault and domestic violence was seriously injured during his arrest.

According to the Brighton Police Department, officers were called out to BJAA Park near North 12th Avenue and Longs Peak Street just before 10:45 a.m. Monday for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman. Callers said it started as a verbal argument and escalated to a point where the man was allegedly physically assaulting the woman.

When officers arrived, they "issued verbal commands" to the man, but he was uncooperative, according to Brighton PD. The man allegedly resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Brighton police said the 33-year-old man sustained serious injuries during the arrest and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 17th Judicial District CIRT was activated to investigate the use-of-force incident.

"The Brighton Police Department is fully committed to a thorough and complete investigation and will work in close cooperation with the CIRT and the District Attorney’s Office. We remain focused on community safety and are committed to being as transparent as possible," Brighton PD said in its release.

The involved officer was placed on paid administrative leave, per department protocol.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CIRT at 303-658-4299.