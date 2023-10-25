Brighton police searching for man, 19, accused of shooting another man at house party

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old man accused of shooting another man in August.

Officers were called out to a home in the 300 block of County Road 27 around 1 a.m. on August 7 for reports of gun shots.

When officers arrived, they learned there had been a fight at a large house party and shots were fired. Those involved with the shooting left before officers arrived, according to Brighton police.

A 24-year-old man later arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. He survived his injuries, police said.

Investigators identified the suspect as Jaheim White, 19. He is wanted for attempted manslaughter.

White is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to call the department's tipline at 303-655-8740.