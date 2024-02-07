Brighton police searching for bank robbery suspect

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The department received an alarm notification from the TBK Bank, located at 30 N. 4th Avenue, just after 3 p.m. According to Brighton police, a man demanded cash from the bank employee and then ran away westbound.

Bank employees said the suspect was wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, glasses and a mask. He did not use or display a weapon during the robbery, according to police.

Brighton Police Department

Nearby schools were placed under a secure status while officers searched for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Brighton PD at 303-665-8740 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.