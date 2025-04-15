Brighton police say students have been ID'ed following possible threat reported to local schools

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department said Tuesday morning that they are investigating a possible threat reported to a couple Brighton schools.

The police department is working alongside 27J Schools to look into the incident, it said.

"The students in question have been in custody or under close adult supervision and remain in that situation today," the police department added.

27J Schools posted on its website that two students were mentioned in connection with the threat, which was made on social media. The school district added that the students in question are not a threat to the schools.

The students have not been publicly identified as they are juveniles.

Extra security measures are in place at the affected schools and neighborhoods, which were not listed in the department's post on social media.

If anybody believes there is a threat to a school, report it to school staff or the police, or report it directly to safety@sd27j.net, via Safe2Tell Colorado or 877-542-7233.

This is a developing story. Denver7 will provide updates as we learn more.