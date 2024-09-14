Brighton police identify father as suspect in August death of 2-month-old child

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department has identified a father as a suspect in the August death of his 2-month-old child.

According to the department, officers were called out to an apartment complex on South 18th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 for reports of a baby not breathing. Brighton PD said officers arrived minutes after the 911 call and began performing CPR.

The 2-month-old was taken to the hospital and passed away eight days later on Aug. 25. Their death was deemed a homicide, according to Brighton police.

On Friday, the department announced that the baby's biological father — 31-year-old Donnie Casados — was identified as a suspect. Casados is in custody on unrelated charges, according to the department.

Brighton PD said the case will be filed with the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which will make the final decision regarding charges.

In its release, Brighton police said it did not release information about the case immediately "due to the developing and fluid nature of the investigation." The department said the investigation "continues to evolve" and no further information will be released.

Since the investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Brighton PD at 303-655-8740.