Brighton man charged with felony animal abuse after allegedly leaving dogs in wired-shut kennels for 2 weeks

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton man is accused of felony animal abuse after he allegedly left two dogs in wired-shut kennels for more than two weeks.

Jose Castruita Reyes, 26, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals (Class 4 felony) and cruelty to animals (misdemeanor), according to the Brighton Police Department.

The department said officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Mather Street on Aug. 21 after property managers reported a foul odor coming from a unit. One manager entered the apartment and found at least one dead dog, according to Brighton police.

Investigators learned that two dogs had been left alone for more than two weeks in kennels that were wired shut. Brighton police said the two did not have access to food or water.

One dog, a female, was found dead inside the apartment. She had partially delivered a litter of puppies, which were also dead, according to police.

The other dog, a male, was taken to Riverdale Animal Shelter for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

“Our city is no place for animal cruelty of any kind,” said Brighton Police Chief Matt Domenico in a statement. “I am extremely proud of our Animal Welfare division for their continuous dedication to seeking justice for those who do not have a voice.”

Brighton PD said Reyes was arrested when he arrived at the apartment.