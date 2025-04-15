Brighton farm fundraising for robot amid frozen federal funds

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A robot could help make life a little easier at Berry Patch Farms in Brighton, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

The farm used to apply for grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), but amid frozen federal funding, the Brighton farm owners are turning to the community for support.

Maggy Wolanske

Tim and Claudia Ferrell have run this 40-acre certified organic farm for the past 27 years, growing a variety of produce including strawberries, raspberries, melons, cucumbers, and more. Over the years, they have faced challenges, including cutting back on employees.

"Before we used to have eight or nine seasonal field workers, but it's getting too costly. We cannot afford more than what we have right now," Ferrell said.

Currently, the farm has four seasonal employees.

When looking through a magazine, Ferrell discovered the Oz robot created by Naïo Technologies, which could help with multiple tasks on the property, including weeding, seeding, fertilizing, and more. With all that the robot can do, it comes with a price tag of $40,000.



Hear more about the Oz robot in the video player below

Brighton farm owner explains how robot could help his business

Ferrell said a USDA grant would help reduce that cost, but that option is not available right now.

"Well, it's disappointing, that's what it means to me. I think there is a place for government in agriculture and equipment to do the job to help serve the people, our fellow citizens, with food and the world, really, when you think about it. I mean, that's a responsibility, and there's only like 1.2% of people in the United States that are farming," said Ferrell.

These Colorado farmers are not giving up hope and instead created an online fundraising campaign.

"USDA grants have been really very successful in the past, but because everything's frozen now, there are no dollars flowing at all for current projects or future projects," explained Ferrell. "So we had to turn into something unconventional in the sense, so I thought about GoFundMe [and] gave it a shot."

On April 2, the farm received a visit from Oz and the Ferrells got to see the robot in action. They now hope their story will resonate with others and encourage donations.

"We're not going to let that stop us. We're going to just move forward. Well, that's how people did it in our country here decades ago, they just went for it, and that's what we're doing," Ferrell said.

If you'd like to donate to the Ferrells, click here.