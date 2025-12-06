Adams County treasurer faces calls to step down over allegations of ‘inappropriate behavior’

The Adams County Board of Commissioners on Friday asked Treasurer Alex Villagran to resign his post, alleging that he engaged in “inappropriate behavior involving multiple county staff members.”

An investigative report obtained by The Denver Post says Villagran was accused of conduct that included sexually suggestive remarks, touching and inappropriate gestures.

In a news release Friday morning, the county said the independent investigation confirmed that Villagran, a Democrat who was elected as treasurer in 2022, had engaged in a “consistent pattern of inappropriate conduct.” But officials did not provide details about what was alleged against him.

The allegations against Villagran come just four years after his predecessor in the office, Lisa Culpepper, was sued by the county commissioners for what they said was shoddy and delinquent bookkeeping by the treasurer’s office. A year later, Culpepper lost a write-in election effort to remain as treasurer.

