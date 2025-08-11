18-year-old arrested following Brighton crash that seriously injured other driver

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton investigators believe an 18-year-old was driving under the influence when he was involved in a crash that seriously injured another driver Sunday.

The crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. near US Highway 85 and East 168th Avenue.

According to the Brighton Police Department, a black Cadillac that was heading southbound on Highway 85 attempted to make a turn onto E. 168th when it turned in front of oncoming traffic, colliding with a silver Ford. The Cadillac had been "driving recklessly" shortly before the crash, according to Brighton police.

Brighton PD said officers noted signs of intoxication from the driver of the Cadillac, who was identified as 18-year-old Victor Contreras Zavala.

The driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to police.

Contreras Zavala was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was later arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail for vehicular assault and other DUI-related charges, according to Brighton police. The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will review the case and determine formal charges.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tipline at 303-655-8740.