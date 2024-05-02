Watch Now
Woman in custody following incident that sent Boulder police officer to the hospital

Posted at 8:25 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 22:25:35-04

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman is in custody following an incident that sent a Boulder police officer to the hospital, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Limited details were released Wednesday evening. In a social media post, Boulder PD asked the community to avoid the 3900 block of Broadway while officers "investigate a woman with a knife inside a store."

An officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

A Boulder police spokesperson told Denve7 that the woman was taken into custody. The department said it will release more information "as it becomes available."

This is a developing story.

