Woman arrested on arson charge after allegedly starting fire in Boulder apartment building

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly starting a fire in an apartment in Boulder.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, first responders with the Boulder Police Department and Boulder Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire along the 3700 block of Canfield Street, the City of Boulder said in a press release. This is near the Boulder Municipal Airport.

Once they arrived, they started to evacuate people in the buildings and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. It had stayed contained to one unit due to the building's automatic fire sprinkler system, but two units had smoke and water damage.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital for injuries that appeared minor, according to a city spokesperson.

City of Boulder

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities determined that the fire had been intentionally set in the suspect's apartment unit. No details were available about exactly what was used to start the fire.

Police have arrested Ranita Ezeonu, 37, in connection with this fire after she was medically cleared.

She was booked into jail on charges of first-degree arson, reckless endangerment and harassment.

No other details are available as of publishing time.