Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Watch body camera video of Boulder officers removing a ‘very large’ snake from inside a home

Officers appear to move through multiple rooms of the house in pursuit of the snake before eventually ushering it into an orange bucket.
Police officers in Boulder recently helped remove a “very large” snake from inside a resident’s home – and the process was captured on body camera video.
boulder-police-snake-thumbnail.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Police officers in Boulder recently helped remove a “very large” snake from inside a resident’s home – and the process was captured on body camera video.

The video, which the Boulder Police Department shared on social media Thursday, shows a snake several feet in length slithering in front of what appears to be a fireplace in a living area of a home.

Officers appear to move through multiple rooms of the house in pursuit of the snake before eventually ushering it into an orange bucket. They cover the bucket with a broken-down cardboard box before walking it out the front door.

“It may not have been a usual type of police call, but we’re glad we could help our community—human and scaley,” the police department wrote in a social media post.

One officer who could be heard on the body camera video had some fun with the call.

“Code 5 with one snake,” she quips near the end of the video, in an in-jest reference to the police radio call for a stakeout operation.

Watch the body camera video shared by police in the video player below:

Watch body camera video of Boulder officers removing a ‘very large’ snake from a home

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.