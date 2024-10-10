Watch body camera video of Boulder officers removing a ‘very large’ snake from inside a home

Police officers in Boulder recently helped remove a “very large” snake from inside a resident’s home – and the process was captured on body camera video.

The video, which the Boulder Police Department shared on social media Thursday, shows a snake several feet in length slithering in front of what appears to be a fireplace in a living area of a home.

Officers appear to move through multiple rooms of the house in pursuit of the snake before eventually ushering it into an orange bucket. They cover the bucket with a broken-down cardboard box before walking it out the front door.

“It may not have been a usual type of police call, but we’re glad we could help our community—human and scaley,” the police department wrote in a social media post.

One officer who could be heard on the body camera video had some fun with the call.

“Code 5 with one snake,” she quips near the end of the video, in an in-jest reference to the police radio call for a stakeout operation.

Watch the body camera video shared by police in the video player below: