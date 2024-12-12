Two people arrested for allegedly stealing $2,000 worth of copper wire from Boulder power substation

BOULDER, Colo. — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing $ 2,000 worth of copper wire from a power substation in Boulder early Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Boulder Police Department said a community member spotted two people, who were carrying bolt cutters, entering and leaving a power substation several times with a shopping cart full of copper wire. That concerned citizen then called 911.

Boulder police said its officers arrived and arrested one man who matched a description given by the citizen.

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department stopped a suspicious vehicle not too far away. The driver was detained after officers spotted a large amount of copper wire inside the vehicle, according to Boulder PD.

According to Boulder PD, officers found wire cutters, wire stripping tools and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. There was also reportedly a piece of cut wire sticking out of the truck.

Boulder police estimate the recovered wire is worth about $2,000. The wire was brought back to the substation.

The two people were arrested for second-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief and drug paraphernalia possession.