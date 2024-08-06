Two boys wanted for allegedly starting grass fire near Casey Middle School in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Police in Boulder are asking for the public’s help to find two boys suspected of starting a fire in a grassy area near Casey Middle School after setting off fireworks.

The suspected arson happened on July 27 at around 7:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Boulder Police Department.

Neighbors reportedly saw two boys setting off fireworks at Casey Middle School on High Street and took pictures of them. Nearly two hours later, at around 9:16 p.m., police were called to the middle school for a report of a fire and juveniles setting off fireworks again. The two boys were last seen leaving the area on e-bikes or scooters before officers arrived.

The small fire grew and burned an area officers described as about 46x30 feet of wildland/grassy area on the east side of the school campus.

“Thankfully Boulder Fire-Rescue responded and was able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further,” the spokesperson said in a news release.

Detectives said they would like to speak to the boys about the fire and would appreciate the public’s help to identify them.

“We would also like to remind the community that most fireworks are illegal here, especially with the newly-enacted emergency rule imposing heightened fire regulations within city limits,” the police department spokesperson said. “It is the responsibility of everyone here in Boulder to be extra cautious about potential fires and activities that can cause them.”