Thieves steal $10,000-worth of food, beer from Boulder restaurant

Detectives are searching for two thieves who stole roughly $10,000-worth of food and beer from a Boulder restaurant Saturday night.

Just after midnight, a man and woman broke into two separate outdoor freezers at the Backcountry Pizza and Tap House, located at 2319 Arapahoe Avenue. Video surveillance caught the two leaving and coming back three times.



Backcountry Restaurant Burglary from City of Boulder on Vimeo.

The owner told Boulder police the suspects stole frozen and raw meat, dozens of eggs, milk and various cheeses. They also stole 14 five-gallon kegs of Backcountry's craft beer. Some of the beer had been aged 10 years, according to Boulder police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Montan-Banda at 303-441-1906 and reference case 23-00216.