Teen allegedly pulled out gun during fight with other teens at Circle K near Boulder High School

BOULDER, Colo. — A teen allegedly pulled out a gun during a fight with other teenagers at a convenience store near Boulder High School Thursday afternoon.

According to the Boulder Police Department, four to five teenagers got into a fight at the Circle K near 14th Street and Canyon Boulevard just after noon. There were many Boulder HS students gathered around nearby food trucks at the time.

At one point, a teen allegedly pulled out a gun and hit another teen in the head with it. No shots were fired and no one was seriously injured, according to Boulder PD.

A driver who was getting gas saw the fight and called 911. Boulder police and Boulder Valley School District security personnel responded to the area.

The gun was removed from the scene "in the chaos of the skirmish," according to Boulder PD. Police K9s searched the area but did not find the firearm. Authorities believe someone may have run off with it after the fight.

It is unclear if the gun was real or a replica.

The teen was arrested for three counts of felony menacing and one count of assault. They were taken to juvenile detention.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the weapon is asked to call Detective Erin Starks at 303-411-3067. Tipsters can remain anonymous through Safe2Tell.