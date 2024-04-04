Seeing smoke in northeast Boulder this Thursday? It’s a prescribed burn near 75th and Valmont

BOULDER, Colo. — If you’re seeing smoke near Valmont Reservoir in northeast Boulder Thursday, don’t be alarmed – it’s a prescribed burn by Boulder Fire-Rescue firefighters.

Thursday’s prescribed burn near N. 75th St. and Valmont Rd. is one of several planned this spring by Boulder Fire-Rescue in collaboration with the city’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Department and the Boulder County Sherriff’s Office.

“Boulder community members may notice smoke in east Boulder today as crews conduct ditch burning,” city officials said in a news release. “If weather changes during the day and crews are unable to continue the burn today, they will cease ignitions and look for another opportunity to burn on a different day.”

The prescribed burn will begin after 10 a.m. and will go through 3 p.m. Residents may continue to see smoke past 3 p.m. as fire crews work on extinguishing the prescribed burn.

Officials ask that people do not call 911 to report these burns as they are not emergencies.

