Polis, elected leaders condemn antisemitism after Boulder attack

BOULDER, Colo. — Less than 72 hours after peaceful demonstrators were attacked and set on fire in Boulder, Gov. Jared Polis joined other elected leaders and hundreds of community members in front of the old courthouse on the Pearl Street Mall, where Sunday’s attack occurred.

Denver7 attended the press conference to hear what the community leaders wanted to share about Sunday's attack.

“Today, we return here to the site where this occurred to show — in ideas and words — that terrorism does not win,” Polis said.

The governor urged everyone to stand united with one voice.

“We are united as Coloradans of all faiths, of all backgrounds, to make it clear that antisemitism, violence, and hate have no home in Colorado — not today and not ever,” Polis said.

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett also called for unity and shared what the last few days have been like with his city in the national spotlight.

“It's been very intense. It's been very intense,” he explained. “You know, the level of fear and anger and sadness and outrage is just so elevated. I've been trying to support the community however I can.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which is the oldest anti-hate organization in the country, told the crowd that antisemitism is on the rise. He said too many people, from school administrators to the media, are excusing it.

“I'm sick of it,” Greenblatt said to applause. “I’m sick of the gaslighting, telling us we’re not seeing what’s right before our eyes.”

Denver7 caught up with Greenblatt after his speech. He said elected leaders must also do more.

“We've seen this at city council meetings all over America, including here in Boulder, where people say not just hurtful things, but hateful, inciteful things. And when incitement is allowed, we shouldn't be surprised when violence follows," Greenblatt told Denver7.

While the attacker wasn’t from Boulder, community members told us they’re also concerned about antisemitic outbursts at council meetings. Denver7 took those concerns to Brockett, who is a member of the council.

“We hear that loud and clear,” he said to our question. “We’ve been working hard on that this week.”

Brockett mentioned the city council statement that was released on Monday condemning the attack and antisemitism, as well as his remarks at Wednesday’s ceremony.

“We’ll be speaking out loudly and clearly,” Brockett said. "Absolutely."