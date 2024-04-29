Police search for person who abandoned dog at Boulder Reservoir

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for the person who abandoned a dog at the Boulder Reservoir Sunday evening.

Police said someone in an older model (2000s) Honda Civic was seen leaving the dog near the north shore parking lot around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The dog is a young, black and tan German Shepherd-Husky mix with one blue eye. He is a neutered male, according to Boulder police.

The dog did not have a collar or microchip.

Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to call Animal Protection Officer Stiso at 303-489-5530.