Police: Boulder cyclist dies one week after crash involving pickup truck

Police said the cyclist did not yield at the stop sign at the crosswalk and rode in front of a Chevrolet Silverado, which struck him.
BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder cyclist has died one week after he was involved in a crash with a pickup truck, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Edgewood Drive and 24th Street.

According to Boulder PD, the cyclist did not yield at the stop sign at the crosswalk and rode in front of a Chevrolet Silverado, which struck him.

The cyclist — 88-year-old Daniel Bench — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He succumbed to those injuries on Monday, according to police.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the department.

