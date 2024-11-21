Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Police: Blind man assaulted while walking Boulder trail with service dog

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police: Blind man assaulted while walking Boulder trail with service dog
Posted

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help after a blind man was assaulted while walking on a trail with his service dog.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

According to Boulder police, the victim was walking on Fourmile Canyon Creek Trail with his "clearly marked" service dog when another man struck him in the shoulder and called him a "schmuck."

The suspect took off before officers arrived, but the victim was able to take a picture of the suspect using a screen reader, according to Boulder PD.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Verdine at 303-413-7332 or VerdineA@BoulderColorado.gov and reference case 24-12050.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.