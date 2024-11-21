Police: Blind man assaulted while walking Boulder trail with service dog

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help after a blind man was assaulted while walking on a trail with his service dog.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

According to Boulder police, the victim was walking on Fourmile Canyon Creek Trail with his "clearly marked" service dog when another man struck him in the shoulder and called him a "schmuck."

The suspect took off before officers arrived, but the victim was able to take a picture of the suspect using a screen reader, according to Boulder PD.

Suspect Assaults Blind Man



Boulder Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man seen here in connection to an assault on a blind man.



— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) November 20, 2024

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Verdine at 303-413-7332 or VerdineA@BoulderColorado.gov and reference case 24-12050.