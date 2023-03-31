Watch Now
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Boulder intersection, critically injured

Posted at 12:01 AM, Mar 31, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle at a Boulder intersection.

The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and North Street, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Further details — including if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk and if the driver remained at the scene — are unknown at this time.

The intersection will be closed for several hours, according to Boulder PD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

