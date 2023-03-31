Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Boulder intersection, critically injured

BOULDER, Colo. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle at a Boulder intersection.
The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and North Street, according to the Boulder Police Department.
Further details — including if the pedestrian was in a crosswalk and if the driver remained at the scene — are unknown at this time.
TRAFFIC ALERT: The Broadway and North intersection is closed while we investigate a serious crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries & intersection will be closed for several hours #boulder #BoulderColorado pic.twitter.com/FWycImpWAV— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 31, 2023
The intersection will be closed for several hours, according to Boulder PD.
This is a developing story and will be updated.