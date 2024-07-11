Paraglider injured after falling roughly 80 feet in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A paraglider was taken to the hospital after he fell roughly 80 feet in Boulder Thursday afternoon.

Boulder Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to Wonderland Hill in the area of Sixth Street and Locust Avenue around 12:15 p.m. The man was using a paraglider when he fell 80 feet.

Crews found the man and transported him down the hill. He was then taken to Boulder Community Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

“Today’s response demonstrated a really good, collaborative effort by everybody on scene,” said Boulder Fire-Rescue acting Battalion Chief Joe Gross in a statement. “We are grateful we were able to get the patient on his way to the hospital as quickly as possible.”

Several agencies assisted in the response, including Boulder Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Rangers, Boulder Police Department and American Medical Response.