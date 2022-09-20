Motorcyclist who died following crash involving RTD bus in Boulder identified by coroner

DENVER – A motorcyclist who died several days after he was involved in a crash involving an RTD bus in Boulder has been identified by the county coroner.

Ryan Bigoness, 37, was involved in a collision near Broadway and Lee Hill Drive on Sept. 14. It happened just before 6 p.m., according to police.

Investigators say the bus was making a westbound turn on to Lee Hill from northbound Broadway, while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Broadway.

Bigoness was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition but was declared deceased by the coroner on Monday. The bus driver remained on scene and was not injured.

The coroner said Monday the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

There were three people onboard the bus at the time of the crash, but no one was injured, according to police.