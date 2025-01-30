Man set himself, Jeep on fire before trying to stab passerby with scissors: Boulder PD

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is in critical condition after he set himself and his Jeep on fire before getting out and trying to stab a passerby with scissors, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder PD said officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the intersection of Kalmia and 28th streets just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on fire and a man suffering from critical injuries. Boulder Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and quickly put out the fire.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was in the Jeep when he "may have set himself and the car on fire." The man then got out of the Jeep and tried to stab a passerby with a pair of scissors before stabbing himself, according to police.

Boulder PD said the man's dog was inside the Jeep during the incident. He was injured but was able to escape when a passerby opened the Jeep doors.

The dog was caught by a community member and transported by Boulder PD Animal Protection to a veterinarian for treatment.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Sailer at SailorJ@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1830 and reference case 25-00839.

Boulder PD said its Bomb Squad was dispatched "out of an abundance of caution" due to a propane tank that was inside the vehicle.