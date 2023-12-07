Man critically injured in Boulder paragliding crash

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is in critical condition after a paragliding crash in Boulder Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Wonderland Hill in the area of Sixth Street and Locust Avenue, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue.

First responders found the injured man two-thirds of the way up Wonderland Hill. Boulder Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Boulder Open Mountain Parks rangers brought him down the hill and to an ambulance. He was then taken to Boulder Community Hospital.

“We are thankful for bystanders calling 911 in this incident,” said Boulder Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mark Evans. “This individual needed the skill of first responders to rescue him from the side of Wonderland Hill and get him to the help that he needs quickly and efficiently. If you see an incident where someone is hurt or in danger, do not hesitate to call 911. Don’t assume that someone else has.”

Boulder Fire-Rescue said the man sustained injuries to the right side of his body and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.