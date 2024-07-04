Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Man arrested minutes after he allegedly attacked another man with knife, pipe in Boulder

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Handcuffs
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jul 03, 2024

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was arrested five minutes after he allegedly attacked another man with a knife and pipe in Boulder Wednesday morning.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Broadway and Arapahoe Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday after someone saw a man using a knife and a pipe to attack another man under the bridge.

Five minutes later, officers spotted the suspect riding a bike nearby and took him into custody just off the Boulder Creek path on 17th Street.

Boulder police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Joshua Allen Gregor, 38, was arrested for two counts of first-degree assault. Investigators do not believe the men knew each other, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Sailer at 303-441-1830 or SailerJ@bouldercolorado.govand reference case 24-06436.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News