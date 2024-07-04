Man arrested minutes after he allegedly attacked another man with knife, pipe in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was arrested five minutes after he allegedly attacked another man with a knife and pipe in Boulder Wednesday morning.

According to the Boulder Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Broadway and Arapahoe Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday after someone saw a man using a knife and a pipe to attack another man under the bridge.

Five minutes later, officers spotted the suspect riding a bike nearby and took him into custody just off the Boulder Creek path on 17th Street.

Boulder police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Joshua Allen Gregor, 38, was arrested for two counts of first-degree assault. Investigators do not believe the men knew each other, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Sailer at 303-441-1830 or SailerJ@bouldercolorado.govand reference case 24-06436.