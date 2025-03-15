Man accused of ramming Boulder police officer's patrol car in 'targeted assault'

BOULDER, Colo. — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly rammed into a Boulder police officer's patrol vehicle during a "targeted assault," according to the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder PD said two officers were in marked patrol cars at a gas station in the 4700 block of Baseline Road when a man driving a Saab pulled up in front of their vehicles around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. One of the officers asked the man if he needed help, but the man did not respond and "glared at the officers," according to police.

The department said its officers decided to back up when the man "suddenly drove his vehicle into one of the officer's cars." The man allegedly rammed the patrol car three times before getting out and walking toward the officers.

Police said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation and warned the man he would be Tased if he did not comply with their instructions. The man refused to comply and told the officers to shoot him, according to Boulder PD.

One of the officers Tased the man, causing him to fall to the ground. He was then taken into custody without incident.

The officers were not injured, according to Boulder police.

Boulder Police Department

Robert Saraduke, 62, was booked into jail for felony first-degree assault of a peace officer, obstruction of a peace officer, reckless driving, felony criminal attempt - first-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest - creating risk of bodily injury, and misdemeanor menacing.

In a statement, Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said, "I am incredibly thankful no one was injured during this targeted assault on one of our officers. In this situation, our officers were not on a call for service or trying to arrest anyone, and yet the suspect chose to engage and target the officers, ramming a patrol car and seemingly trying to force a confrontation."

He continued, "Our officers knowingly take on risks every shift to keep Boulder safe, but they do not sign up to be attacked like this, and we will not tolerate these attacks in our community. This incident could have resulted in a much more serious outcome, and I am thankful that it did not."