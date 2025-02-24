Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Shelter-in-place near Folsom Field at CU Boulder lifted, police say, after area is secured

The shelter-in-place had been issued for the Folsom Parking Garage/Champion Center area Monday afternoon
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Large police presence reported near Folsom Field at CU Boulder_officers tell students to shelter-in-place feb 24 2025.png
folsom parking garage large police presence cu boulder_feb 24 2025.png
Posted
and last updated

BOULDER, Colo. — A shelter-in-place that was issued for students near Folsom Field at CU Boulder Monday afternoon did not last long after officers responded to the area Monday afternoon.

Both CU Boulder police and the CU Boulder campus issued emergency alerts for the Parking Garage/Champion Center area due to reports of a large police presence shortly after 2:35 p.m.

CU Boulder PD officials later said they were "securing Folsom Garage," and advised students and staff in the area to shelter-in-place if near the stadium.

Students were told to shelter in place and avoid the area while police respond to the scene. Emergency personnel were also headed there, CU Boulder policesaid in subsequent post on X, formerly Twitter, but details about what they were responding to were not immediately available.

By 3:31 p.m., CU Boulder police said Folsom Garage was secure and that the shelter-in-place had been lifted.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.