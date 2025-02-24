Shelter-in-place near Folsom Field at CU Boulder lifted, police say, after area is secured

BOULDER, Colo. — A shelter-in-place that was issued for students near Folsom Field at CU Boulder Monday afternoon did not last long after officers responded to the area Monday afternoon.

Both CU Boulder police and the CU Boulder campus issued emergency alerts for the Parking Garage/Champion Center area due to reports of a large police presence shortly after 2:35 p.m.

CU EMERGENCY ALERT: Large police presence at Folsom Parking Garage/Champion Center. Avoid area. Shelter in place. More information to follow. — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) February 24, 2025

CU Boulder PD officials later said they were "securing Folsom Garage," and advised students and staff in the area to shelter-in-place if near the stadium.

Students were told to shelter in place and avoid the area while police respond to the scene. Emergency personnel were also headed there, CU Boulder policesaid in subsequent post on X, formerly Twitter, but details about what they were responding to were not immediately available.

By 3:31 p.m., CU Boulder police said Folsom Garage was secure and that the shelter-in-place had been lifted.