'It's just lethal': Boulder residents sound alarm following large gathering of street racers

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder neighbors are sounding the alarm after hundreds of drivers came together for illegal street racing Saturday night.

The Boulder Police Department said there were anywhere from 250 to 400 cars in a parking lot off 30th and Iris.

Thank you for your message. It was busy overnight with officers responding to several high priority calls.



We were successful in working with a private property owner to get the street racers trespassed from that location and we did write some tickets. We also attempted… — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) September 1, 2024

Boulder PD said the group was there for about an hour and a half. Officers cited a handful of drivers for traffic infractions but a "decent number of vehicles" fled from police, a spokesperson told Denver7 on Monday.

Neighbors told Denver7 street racing is a problem in that area that's only getting worse.

Walker Mattingly lives in Boulder near Foothills Highway. He has noticed that street racing has become more prominent in the area recently.

Denver7

“You can hear it, you know, from blocks and blocks away," Mattingly said. “Something needs to be done about that.”

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Boulder PD said it will continue working with the Denver metro-wide street racing task force to address the issue.

Mattingly and other neighbors want to see more being done to prevent street racing in the area.

Denver7

Anonymous tips about illegal street racing can be submitted online.