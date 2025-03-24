Golden man falls to his death while climbing with family and friends in Boulder County, officials say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Golden man fell to his death while climbing with friends and family in the Boulder Canyon area over the weekend, county officials said Monday.

Officials said first responders in Boulder County received a 911 text of an injured fallen climber at round 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the Riviera climbing area on Boulder Canyon Drive. As deputies and emergency personnel were on their way, more 911 texts were sent, indicating the climber was unresponsive as family and friends performed CPR, according to a news release.

The man was identified Monday as 46-year-old Marc Horan, of Golden, by his family via a verified GoFundMe page set up in his name to pay for funeral expenses.

Family and friends told first responders they were climbing the area Sunday when Horan slipped off a boulder and fell about 20 feet to his death, according to the GoFundMe page.

Several agencies, including Boulder Emergency Squad, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Sunshine Fire District, American Medical Response, among others, coordinated in the man’s recovery.