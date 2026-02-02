Small fire reported at CU Boulder's SEEL building, cause not yet known

BOULDER, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a small fire, which is now contained, at CU Boulder's SEEL building.

CU Boulder Alerts posted about the fire at the Sustainability, Energy and Environment laboratory (SEEL) building on social media at 11:44 a.m. Monday.

The building was evacuated, the school said. They said the fire is contained.

The SEEL building is on CU's east campus and houses laboratories for several programs, including the Environmental Studies Program, Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences, and the Environmental Engineering Program, according to the university.

Boulder Fire-Rescue Department and personnel with CU's Environmental Health & Safety Center are currently at the scene, the school said.

CU is asking the public to avoid the area for now. The building will remain closed the rest of the day.

The cause and origin of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.