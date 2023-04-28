EMT student injured after ambulance flips on its side during crash in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — An EMT student suffered minor injuries after the ambulance they were riding in flipped on its side during a crash in Boulder Friday afternoon.

Boulder police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Arapahoe Avenue and 55th Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a crash with minor injuries.

According to the Boulder Police Department, an AMR ambulance was responding emergent — meaning with lights and sirens on — when it was struck by a Chevy Impala.

There were no patients inside the ambulance at the time, but an EMT student who was riding in the back suffered minor injuries.

Boulder Police Department

The driver of the Impala, a 25-year-old man, was issued a summons for careless driving causing injury and failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, according to Boulder police.

Boulder PD said the original call was not impacted, and another nearby ambulance responded.