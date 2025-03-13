Driver cited after crashing into Boulder police officer who was driving to emergency

BOULDER, Colo. — A driver was cited after they crashed into a Boulder police officer who was driving to an emergency on Wednesday.

The Boulder Police Department said the incident happened just before noon while the sergeant was responding to an emergency call in his department vehicle. According to police, as the sergeant was driving through the intersection of 28th Street and Valmont Road, he was struck by a 2015 Volkswagen GTI.

The sergeant was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Boulder PD said he had his vehicle's lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 35-year-old Boulder man, was not injured. He was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Both the sergeant's Ford Expedition and the Volkswagen suffered minor damage, according to Boulder police.