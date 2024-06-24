BOULDER, Colo. — Sculptures, murals and design projects line the streets of downtown Boulder. This summer, the City of Boulder is welcoming everyone to explore the artwork around town, inspired by the community and landscape of the city.

This year, the Office of Arts and Culture’s Community Vitality Department is offering guided tours most Saturdays and Wednesday for free through August 31.

Denver7

From the farmers market space, down the Pearl Street Mall, to the public library, approximately 30 different pieces of art are featured in a 1.5 hour walking tour. Participants will discover installations dating back to the 1970s to present day and learn more about the artists and their inspirations.

“The colorful murals and array of sculptures help tell the city’s story. We’re excited to share the inspiration behind the art with residents and visitors alike,” Lauren Click, the arts and culture manager, said. She added, it’s also a great way to just get outside and experience the city.

Discover the art of Boulder on a free walking tour this summer

You’ll want to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a water bottle. Tours begin at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the corner of 17th St. and Pearl Street.

Spots are limited to 15 people each tour, so you do need to register in advance. Click here to secure your spot.