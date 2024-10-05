CU student housing building shut down over code violations, forcing students out, cleared by city officials

BOULDER, Colo. — A CU student housing building that was shut down over code violations, forcing dozens of students out into the streets, has been brought up to code, city officials said Friday.

The Ash House, located at 891 12th St. in Boulder, was shut down by the city on Sept. 16 due to safety violations after city officials discovered the building had created “additional bedrooms without building permits, land use approval or life-safety inspections after city building inspectors had conducted inspections on previously permitted construction."

Of those 15, 13 were occupied by students.

In a statement, 891 12th ST, LLC called the city's actions "extreme measures" and said they were "surprised and dismayed they (had) been deprived the courtesy of a hearing and/or the due process afforded under City Code...”

Brad Mueller, director of the city's Planning & Development Services, called the decision by the city "an incredibly unfortunate situation" and acknowledged the disruption for the renters.

“However, safety is always first, and the conditions discovered represent an immediate risk," he said. "The building code exists to ensure minimum safety, health and quality of life standards exist for all rental housing. The city determined swift action was needed given the egregious nature of the violations.”

Denver7 reported on Sept. 20, a Boulder County District Court judge said residents could stay at a student building on University Hill while property owners address the violations.

Less than a week after, the owners of the building vowed to restore it “within two weeks.”

On Friday, city officials said the building was up to code.

“We are pleased at the quick progress the property owners made to remove the life-safety violations at Ash House and restore the building to its originally approved condition,” said Brad Mueller, director of Planning & Development Services. “These changes were essential to making the property safe for the students who are living there. While we know this has been a challenging time for the students, our building code exists to help ensure Boulder community members are as safe as possible in their homes.”

City officials said pursuant to a previous agreement between the city and the owners of Ash House, a stipulation to dismiss the pending lawsuit will be filed.