CU senior completes mission to walk every single street in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Carter Snelson was a sophomore at the University of Colorado Boulder when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, closing the doors of his classrooms and his favorite businesses around campus. Far from home and needing a socially-distanced hobby to pass the time, he adopted a mission.

“I kind of had to find something that I could do by myself that I enjoyed,” he said. “So, I started kind of just walking.”

His journeys initially took him from corner to corner of the CU campus, but after conversations with his brother, Snelson knew he needed a bigger mission. He resolved that by the time he graduated, he would walk every single street in Boulder.

Denver7 met up with Snelson on the last day of his mission, in which he planned to walk approximately 50 miles to complete the project. In total, Snelson estimates walking 980 miles. It has been a journey through his community, and even more importantly, a journey of self discovery.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself through this, because I’ve had so much time to just think by myself and figure things out,” he said. “And I can say, I love myself more after this.”

In the video above, see our conversation with Snelson as he took some of his final steps of his project. He graduates along with his classmates on May 11.