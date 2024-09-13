Police: Person drives onto Folsom Field at CU Boulder after fleeing crash

BOULDER, Colo. — A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash was arrested Thursday evening after they drove onto Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to police.

In a social media post, the CU Boulder Police Department said there was a "heavy police presence" at the football stadium and urged those nearby to avoid the area.

CU EMERGENCY ALERT: Heavy police presence at Folsom Field. Avoid the area. — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) September 13, 2024

The Boulder Police Department said a driver fled the scene of a crash at Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue and entered the stadium. That person was taken into custody at the stadium.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.