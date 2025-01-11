CU Boulder police request third-party investigation after man dies following altercation with officers

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department requested a third-party investigation after a man died following an altercation with its officers last month.

According to CU Boulder police, officers were called out to a report of suspicious activity at the Center for Innovation and Creativity (CINC), located at 1777 Exposition Drive, around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. According to police, a man reportedly tampered with an external electrical box outside the building and tried to break into a vehicle in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was "acting erratically... refused to follow officer commands and fought with officers," according to CU Boulder PD.

The man was eventually taken into custody but he "continued to resist officers and additional assistance was requested from the Boulder Police Department."

Paramedics were called to treat a CU Boulder officer who was injured during the altercation and the man, who was still acting erratic, according to CU Boulder police. The man was initially treated at the scene and taken to Boulder Community Hospital.

According to CU Boulder PD, the man experienced a medical emergency on the way to the hospital. He died on Dec. 29.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office is working to determine the man's cause of death. CU Boulder police said methamphetamine was found in his possession.

CUPD requested an incident review by the Boulder County Investigation Team (BCIT) "out of an abundance of caution" on Dec. 27. The team investigates use-of-force incidents involving law enforcement, specifically when serious or fatal injuries occur.

“I appreciate the CU Police Department alerting the Boulder County Investigation Team and the District Attorney’s Office to this tragic death," said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a statement. "Although it is not required by law or policy, I fully support CU’s request for the BCIT to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest, treatment, and eventual death of this person. The BCIT will conduct an objective, independent, and thorough investigation. After the District Attorney’s Office reviews the investigation, the findings will be shared with the community.”