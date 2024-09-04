City warns of potentially harmful algae bloom in Boulder Reservoir

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder is urging the community to stay out of the Boulder Reservoir due to a potentially harmful algae bloom.

The bacteria in blue-green algae — cyanobacteria or cyanoHABs — naturally occur in Colorado waters. However, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), they "become a problem when they multiply rapidly," resulting in blooms. The blooms then produce toxins, which are dangerous to people and pets.

Boulder city staff and community members recently spotted the bloom at the reservoir. The city said the cyanobacteria can look like thick pea soup, spilled bluish-green paint on the water's surface, or a thick mat of foam along the shoreline.

The City of Boulder is urging people and their pets to stay out of the water for the time being. Anglers can still fish in the area but are urged to thoroughly clean any caught fish and appropriately discard fish waste.

The swim beach is closed for the season, but watercraft are still allowed on the water. However, people should avoid contact with the water in areas of an active bloom, according to officials.

The city is not currently using the reservoir as a drinking water supply. Officials said the city is coordinating with the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, since Northern Water uses the reservoir to deliver water to downstream users.