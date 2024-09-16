City of Boulder 'immediately' shuts down building on University Hill due to safety violations

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder has shut down a building on University Hill due to "safety violations," giving residents — primarily University of Colorado Boulder students — only hours to collect their belongings and leave.

In a letter to residents, the city said the building at 891 12th Street is "being closed immediately" and residents must "remove personal items that you will need for the foreseeable future."

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett told Denver7 that there were possible illegal alterations made to the building, which created living conditions that did not meet the city code. He said more information would be released on Monday.

A notice on the building states the owner did not have a permit to "create additional bedrooms."

The city's letter states residents of "legally established bedroom areas" will be allowed to return after "the safety violations are resolved."

The property, known as the Marpa House, was the subject of a fight for historical designation in 2019. It was built in 1923 and was formerly home to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, and members of the Shambhala community.

The city said free legal advisers are available to residents to discuss the ongoing situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.